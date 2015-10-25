ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Skunk
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Skunk

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 983 reviews

Lemon Skunk

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 43 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 983 reviews

Lemon Skunk
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

704 people reported 5056 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 36%
Stress 35%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

983

Show all

Avatar for MZ_PHD_in_420
Member since 2016
If you've read my other reviews, than you know my experience but for this review I am only reviewing a strain I have sampled, Lemon Skunk by DNA Genetics, from a local delivery service in Ann Arbor(not on Leafly). This strain is amazing in it's appearance, smell and effects. It's name is a little of...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for BowinArrow
Member since 2013
I really enjoyed this strain. I found myself to be quite giggly while using it. This strain is a must try! Pros: Happy Giggly Euphoric Feel your floating I got a random boner that can be described as "6,000 microscopic elves each collaborated to lift my penis ever so gracelessly. This s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for RoninPizza
Member since 2015
Smoked a small bowl with my girlfriend and watched some Seinfeld. She got tired so we went to bed and you know I got that ass. Thanks, Lemon Skunk!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
🌺..This Skunky girl is sooo fine! A Wake & Bake favorite of mine. She gently takes me by the hand & pulls me from the quagmire. Her POSITIVE ENERGY lifts any Depression, Anxiety, even PTSD.!! Very Euphoric, Elevating, Ethereal. The deep lemoney flavour is smooth and sweet. My nugs are FRESH, med ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
After the first hit, you immediately feel it in your brain. Your brain starts to get heavy, much like how reviewer weazal put it, an indica head high. So basically your brain gets struck by Lemon Skunk and begins to sink like the Titanic. And as your brain sinks, your stresses and worries start to d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Lemon Skunk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Skunk nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Lemon Skunk
First strain child
Legendary Lemon
child
Second strain child
Loud Lemonade
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Lemon Skunk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Skunk nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Lemon Skunk cannabis
Tips for growing Lemon Skunk cannabis
Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?

Most popular in