For those who seek a truly rich terpene experience, look no further than pure LA KC live resin. Our premium LA KC whole flower is flash frozen at peak of ripeness to preserve its natural limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and myrcene terpenes and its minty vanilla aroma. From there, we use a hydrocarbon extraction to create a flavourful and aromatic full spectrum live resin oil free of impurities, additives, or cutting agents. We only use premium CCELL glass vape cartridges (1 g, standard 510 thread) for an optimal smoking experience. Packaged carefully in our award-winning tin packaging for easy recycling. Power supply not included.