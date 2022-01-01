Spiritleaf Selects Strawberry Lemonade 1 G Distillate Vape Carts make every moment seem more glass-half-full. Featuring sweet citrus flavours and high THC, it’s like a double dose of sunshine and the perfect pick-me-up for your next adventure. Made with real plant-derived terpenes for a true cannabis flavour experience. Spiritleaf Selects uses premium custom vape cartridges with a thermoplastic mouthpiece, glass housing, and ceramic core to provide the ideal temperature for full flavour and a smooth draw. Spiritleaf Selects have been handpicked for you by our team of cannabis concierge staff who pride themselves on product expertise and knowledge. Make the most of your summer with Spiritleaf Selects Strawberry Lemon. Compatible with any 510 battery, device not included.

