About this product
The Sutra Stik 900mAh Vaporizer is the newest member to the innovative line of device by Sutra Vape. Coming in a compact form, take the Sutra Stik 900mAh Vaporizer by Sutra Vape wherever you go and experience nirvana in each inhale. At a great price, get one today!
This top of the line device delivers an unmatched experience including advancements like a whopping 900mAh battery, a resistance range of 0.5ohm to 3ohm, four voltage settings, magnetic thread adapters, high rate discharge lithium ion battery, accommodates up to 12mm cartridges and micro USB cord for easy charging.
