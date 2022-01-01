The Sutra Stik 900mAh Vaporizer is the newest member to the innovative line of device by Sutra Vape. Coming in a compact form, take the Sutra Stik 900mAh Vaporizer by Sutra Vape wherever you go and experience nirvana in each inhale. At a great price, get one today!



This top of the line device delivers an unmatched experience including advancements like a whopping 900mAh battery, a resistance range of 0.5ohm to 3ohm, four voltage settings, magnetic thread adapters, high rate discharge lithium ion battery, accommodates up to 12mm cartridges and micro USB cord for easy charging.