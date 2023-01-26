TeaPot believes weed is best enjoyed among your closest friends and family. We make ice-cold drinks to enhance your everyday.



Not all pot is the same and not all pot affects people the same way; some strains energize while others relax. Tea is no different. TeaPot blends real teas with specific cannabis strains to make delicious, easy-drinking beverages perfectly paired for a specific time of the day.



Each can of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC, perfect for relaxing with your friends and family.

