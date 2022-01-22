We are truly pleased to bring to you the real magic of this plant that we all love, the rosin head. Our Temple Ball Bubble Hash is masterfully created all by hand, using our master grower and extrationists', Mike Garbowski's bespoke method. Each temple ball is wonderfully crafted and fully produced and rolled by hand! Our bubble hash is guaranteed to bubble, the package appeal is beautiful, and given its rarity, very unique. Each unit has been fitted with a custom freshness seal to ensure that you receive the product at its peak for optimal enjoyment. All of our products are small batch and hand crafted. The hash lovers hash.