Ripple by TGOD 2.5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD dissolvable cannabis powders provide the freedom to infuse any food or beverage with THC. Packed into individually sealed packets of precise portions of flavourless dissolvable cannabis. Convenient and easy to mix, infuse with Ripple by TGOD!