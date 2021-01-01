About this product
Real fruit juice gummies infused with organic cannabis and powered by Ripple's clinically proven 15 minute onset to absorption. Take your taste buds on a trip with juicy blood orange, infused with 5mg THC per gummy. No artificial flavours or colours, only 1g of sugar per gummy and allergen free. Just good clean fun.
About this brand
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis