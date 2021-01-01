Loading…
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

Happy Hibiscus Mate Whole Leaf Tea 10mg 2-pack

This cherry red cannabis-infused brew is brisk and lively thanks to opposing flavour notes of brilliant hibiscus and bitter mate, balanced with sweet cacao, orange peel and bright turmeric.

Made with premium organic-certified ingredients and organic cannabis sustainably grown in living soil. TGOD Organics™ Happy Hibiscus Maté™ Whole Leaf Tea comes wrapped in biodegradable pyramid sachets for a convenient, earth-friendly steep. Absorption occurs in just 15 minutes with 4.5X the absorption versus cannabis oil*.
