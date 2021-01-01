About this product
TGOD Organics Zen Green Sencha Whole Leaf Tea combines the highest-quality organic ingredients with 10 mg CBD and 1 mg THC from certified organic cannabis. A green cup of calm thanks to smooth sencha green tea, enriched with moringa and balanced with calming tulsi and sweet liquorice root for a smooth, zen finish. Responsibly sourced premium ingredients are packed in a recyclable tin containing 10 premium biodegradable pyramid sachets. Add 1 tea sachet to 250ml cup of hot water and steep for 5 minutes. Absorption can occur in just 15 minutes with 4.5X more absorption versus oil alone. Sip and enjoy!
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis