Ripple Dissolvable THC Powder 10mg
About this product
Ripple by TGOD Infusers provide the freedom to infuse any food or beverage with cannabis.
Ripple by TGOD 10 mg THC dissolvable cannabis powders provide the freedom to infuse any food or beverage with THC. Packed into individually sealed packets of precise portions of flavourless dissolvable cannabis. Convenient and easy to mix, infuse with Ripple by TGOD!
