This delicious lemonade flavoured powder is high in THC.



10mg THC - RIPPLE QuickSticks by TGOD is a unique cold-water-soluble, free-flowing, and great-tasting flavoured powder that incorporates THC. The Dissolvable Powders are shelf-stable, comprising of food-grade ingredients. RIPPLE QuickSticks by TGOD allows for more accurate microdosing of cannabinoids. With its proprietary manufacturing technology and formulation, RIPPLE QuickSticks by TGOD is emulsified micron-sized powder, combined with great tasting flavour. RIPPLE QuickSticks by TGOD’s pharmacokinetic data in human volunteers shows that cannabinoids may be absorbed within 15 minutes when delivered in the Ripple technology, and achieves 4.5x greater absorption than CBD in oil alone.



"Sugars (sugar, fructose), Sorbitol, Modified corn starch, Organic modified coconut oil, Organic cannabis oil, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Silicone Dioxide.

