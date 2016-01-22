THC BioMed
Atomical Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain propagated by the THC BioMed's growing team. This haze is a combination of old world and new world landrace strains, including Afghanistan and Columbia. The flowers are a shiny dark green with deep amber hairs. This strain has a sweet and sour taste that is distinctly haze with a few notes of kiwi and citrus. These flowers are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil, using organic methods.
Atomical Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
