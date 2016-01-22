About this product

Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain propagated by the THC BioMed's growing team. This haze is a combination of old world and new world landrace strains, including Afghanistan and Columbia. The flowers are a shiny dark green with deep amber hairs. This strain has a sweet and sour taste that is distinctly haze with a few notes of kiwi and citrus. These flowers are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil, using organic methods.