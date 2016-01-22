ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for maddyperezzzz
Member since 2019
overall i liked it but compared to super silver and gsc, this one only deserves 3/5. I got pretty high and enjoyed it but the high was not as strong as I would like. one good thing tho it didn’t give me the munchies!!
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Bayonetworkk
Member since 2018
Great strain for after work and during the day! Keeps me uplifted and productive long enough to get all my housework done. 5/5
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Illidan
Member since 2018
it has a special place a sash box
Avatar for josephinerrose
Member since 2018
Makes me feel really nice. Not sure how to describe the flavor but it’s strong.
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for Kingzez
Member since 2017
It’s alright... I’m not a big head high fan though but if you are this will be a nice bud for u!! Rate 6/10
Avatar for GenjiJesusOG
Member since 2017
Loving this. It's got a fresh taste and uplifts you. Perfect anxiety strain.
Avatar for greenwood83
Member since 2017
The strain is very tasty n very good head buzz i will get more soon
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for hababadagada
Member since 2017
Has a fruity/minty flavour at the beginning if vaped, changing to a nutty flavour at the end. Munchies the whole duration. It gets me started off feeling a bit lightheaded and quite sativa-esque with a lot of inspiration, creativity, and clear thinking. The comedown feels relaxed, tired, and hungry....
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed