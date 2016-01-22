Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Atomical Haze.
Reviews
21
maddyperezzzz
Member since 2019
overall i liked it but compared to super silver and gsc, this one only deserves 3/5. I got pretty high and enjoyed it but the high was not as strong as I would like. one good thing tho it didn’t give me the munchies!!
Has a fruity/minty flavour at the beginning if vaped, changing to a nutty flavour at the end. Munchies the whole duration. It gets me started off feeling a bit lightheaded and quite sativa-esque with a lot of inspiration, creativity, and clear thinking. The comedown feels relaxed, tired, and hungry....