About this product
Chocolate kush crossed with Lemon tree creates a perfectly rich and citrus flavor that could win your grandmothers pie contest at the state fair.
Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
About this strain
Chocolate Meringue is another sweet offering by THClones. Created by crossing Lemon Tree with Chocolate Kush, Chocolate Meringue imbues consumers with a talkative, euphoric buzz known to elevate the mood and reduce stress. This blissful strain’s terpene profile is thick with honey, pine, cacao, and Meyer Lemon, making it especially sweet and zestful on the taste buds. This bulky, stress-melting indica is a great complement to social events and dinner plans.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community.
Stable genetic lines
Focused consumption approach
Genetic mapping and DNA analysis
