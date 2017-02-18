ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 77 reviews

Chocolate Kush

Chocolate Kush

Chocolate Kush, bred by 00 Seeds, is a powerful indica strain that captures the best of its two parent strains. Mazar, with its resin-oozing buds, lends its potent full-body euphoria while its other pure indica parent passes on a pungent aroma of hashy incense and chocolate. This strain grows into medium-sized plants with a Christmas tree structure and flowers in 56 to 60 days. The sativa-dominant Chocolope Kush sometimes goes by the name Chocolate Kush, so be sure to confirm this strain’s genetics with your budtender if you’re looking for the heavy-handed indica.

46 people reported 302 effects
Relaxed 86%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 28%
Insomnia 15%
Pain 15%
Anxiety 15%
Depression 13%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

77

Lineage

Mazar I Sharif
Chocolate Kush
Chocolate Tonic
Chocolate Lava
child

