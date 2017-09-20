BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
White Bubblegum by THClones is a sweet and sedative cross of frosty phenotypes. Bred by crossing Snow White and Bubble Gum, White Bubblegum (aka Big League Chew) is slightly earthy but primarily sweet in aroma and flavor. Notes of fruit and earth blossom into a tangy cotton candy medley on the tongue after combustion/vaporization. This indica-dominant strain caresses the limbs with a steady current of relaxing vibes. The euphoria can be motivating for some consumers, acting synergistically with the strain’s calming qualities.
