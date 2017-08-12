ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Snow White
  • Leafly flower of Snow White

Hybrid

Snow White

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 153 reviews

Snow White

Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother.  Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

914 reported effects from 98 people
Happy 65%
Relaxed 64%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 40%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

153

Show all

Avatar for Kaliskunk28
Member since 2015
After growing this strain for 8 yrs now, I've come to know it well. The buds are always a dark green that looks very pale because of the enormous amount of resin. There's a lot of dark brown/red hairs that cover the plant and give an extra fuzzy look to the nugs. The buds are usually round egg siz...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of the best in Nirvana's line up. Sadly no dispensaries carry this wonderful strain around me. So I grow it myself and keep it on my top shelf. Great taste and aroma upon exhale you can feel the pain and stress of the day melt away. A must have for cancer paitients, or ANYONE suffering from any ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
nice nugs, a little moist. first time checking it out. made 14g of oil and it kept leering at me crom the oil slick pad. " hey daddy, i know you can smell it." do what? i swear to god i heard her say something. "oooh, daddy......come over here and get yer nose all up in it." im not even ripped in th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for DarthCannabis
Member since 2011
Looks: I see why they call this marijuana, Snow White. This bud is completely frosted white from the trichomes! Light green buds with a small amount of hairs. Smell: Potent spicy smell with a strong skunk undertone once broken up. Taste: Spicy taste that lingers in your mouth for a while. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for TheDoubleJ
Member since 2014
Actually pretty standard around here in the Netherlands, but I never got to try it. It really surprised me the first time. Very strong high that came rolling in pretty smoothly. Very good example of a hybrid: nice head buzz and pretty heavy body high. Just getting my keys from my pocket seemed like ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for OG Kush
OG Kush
More arousingLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More energeticLeafly flower for Mango Kush
Mango Kush
More THCLeafly flower for Bubblegum Kush
Bubblegum Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Lemon Kush
Lemon Kush
More THCLeafly flower for Sour OG
Sour OG
More THCLeafly flower for Cookie Monster
Cookie Monster
More relaxingLeafly flower for Cotton Candy Kush
Cotton Candy Kush
More arousing
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Snow White
First strain child
White Bubblegum
child
Second strain child
La Blanca
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Snow WhiteUser uploaded image of Snow WhiteUser uploaded image of Snow WhiteUser uploaded image of Snow WhiteUser uploaded image of Snow WhiteUser uploaded image of Snow WhiteUser uploaded image of Snow White
more
photos