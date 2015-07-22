Bubble Gum
aka Bubba Gum, Bubblegum
Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.
Bubble Gum strain effects
Bubble Gum strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
Bubble Gum grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.
- Easy to grow
- May express two different structures: one with minimal side branching, and another with more branching off of the primary stalk
- Those without as much side branching should be thrown into flower early and clipped for height management, and are perfectly suited for sea of green (SOG) systems
- Plants with fuller branches will take longer to mature, but will result in higher yields.
- Slow growth during veg cycle, but speeds up in flowering
- Average flowering time of 7-9 weeks
- High yielding