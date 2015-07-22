stock photo similar to Bubble Gum
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%

Bubble Gum

aka Bubba Gum, Bubblegum

Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.

Bubble Gum strain effects

Reported by 1272 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Bubble Gum strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
Bubble Gum strain reviews1,272

July 22, 2015
Get up on this bubblegum, Cause it's bubble yum, All your depression, tell it bitch be bubble gone.
550 people found this helpful
June 19, 2014
It numbs the body but not the mind. I felt focused, alert and creative. It does not make you sleepy. I did feel tingly like my muscles were being gently massaged. My lower back muscles get tight in knots and this really eased the pain by eliminating the spasms so I can get on with my day. I would recommend for daytime use.
334 people found this helpful
April 1, 2011
Great taste. Like bubble gum. For real, like bubble gum. Not the strongest but holy shit, bubble gum y'all.
224 people found this helpful
Bubble Gum strain genetics

Bubble Gum grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

According to growers, this strain flowers into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.

  • Easy to grow
  • May express two different structures: one with minimal side branching, and another with more branching off of the primary stalk
  • Those without as much side branching should be thrown into flower early and clipped for height management, and are perfectly suited for sea of green (SOG) systems
  • Plants with fuller branches will take longer to mature, but will result in higher yields.
  • Slow growth during veg cycle, but speeds up in flowering
  • Average flowering time of 7-9 weeks
  • High yielding

Photos of Bubble Gum

Show all