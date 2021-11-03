CBD live resin is made from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.



By blending CBD live resin extract with compliant CBD distillate and other minor cannabinoids, we are able to offer a compliant preformulated oil with strain-specific effect and little chance of crystallization. Broad Spectrum CBD live resin is for those who want the centering cannabinoid blend with the most natural and true-to-the-plant taste and aroma. For a stronger psychoactive effect, we also offer Delta 8 Live Resin.



PRODUCT DETAILS:

COLOR: Yellow to honey-colored

TEXTURE: Smooth and viscous (warm honey consistency)

PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is intoxicating and is rated 3 out of 5

CBD: ranges from 50-70%, varies between batches. The remaining % is other minors.

DELTA 8: 0%

Δ9 THC: Non detect

TERPENES: Hemp-derived (Botanical terpenes available for custom orders)

DOSING: Approx 25 mg per serving (Tolerance will vary between users. Start low & build)

ONSET: Inhaled = 5 min-15 min

DURATION: Inhaled = 2-4 hours

HANDLING: Must be warmed to consume

STORAGE: Store sealed at room temperature or lower and avoid excessive heat

PACKAGING: 1-3.5 gram sizes are retail packaged (all other sizes packaged as bulk)

PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Add D10, THCv or other cannabinoids. Call to discuss MOQ’s

ORIGIN MATERIAL: Sungrown Oregon hemp



Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.

