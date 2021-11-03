About this product
CBD live resin is made from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.
By blending CBD live resin extract with compliant CBD distillate and other minor cannabinoids, we are able to offer a compliant preformulated oil with strain-specific effect and little chance of crystallization. Broad Spectrum CBD live resin is for those who want the centering cannabinoid blend with the most natural and true-to-the-plant taste and aroma. For a stronger psychoactive effect, we also offer Delta 8 Live Resin.
PRODUCT DETAILS:
COLOR: Yellow to honey-colored
TEXTURE: Smooth and viscous (warm honey consistency)
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is intoxicating and is rated 3 out of 5
CBD: ranges from 50-70%, varies between batches. The remaining % is other minors.
DELTA 8: 0%
Δ9 THC: Non detect
TERPENES: Hemp-derived (Botanical terpenes available for custom orders)
DOSING: Approx 25 mg per serving (Tolerance will vary between users. Start low & build)
ONSET: Inhaled = 5 min-15 min
DURATION: Inhaled = 2-4 hours
HANDLING: Must be warmed to consume
STORAGE: Store sealed at room temperature or lower and avoid excessive heat
PACKAGING: 1-3.5 gram sizes are retail packaged (all other sizes packaged as bulk)
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Add D10, THCv or other cannabinoids. Call to discuss MOQ’s
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Sungrown Oregon hemp
Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier that also sells direct to consumers under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "
Our products are formulated with CBD Live Resin & Delta 8 then combined with cannabinoids to target effects in our Daytrip, Anytime & Knockout blends.
Our products can ship to states that have not yet legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours. All our products are full panel tested and include COAs to ensure safety & potency.
WHAT IS DELTA 8
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
WHAT IS LIVE RESIN
Live Resin is a type of extract that is considered higher quality than most others. Unlike standard extracts which are pulled from dried plant matter including leaves and stems, our Live Resin is hand harvested, uses only the flowers and is extracted off of fresh frozen never dried. This makes a more phytochemical rich extract that is more therueptically beneficial.
