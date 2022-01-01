About this product
Are you tired of wasting hard earned cash on expensive illegal edibles? Have you been concerned about the stigma or health concerns revolving around the combustion or smoking of dried Cannabis? These questions and concerns can now be answered with The Marijuana Groups Do it Yourself Cannabis Edibles Box.
Now you have the ability to make your own health conscious Cannabis edibles right in the comfort of home! All boxes provide you with everything you need to become a gourmet Cannabis infused edibles Chef in no time, just add Cannabis. You no longer need to waste time finding recipes and dosage guides online, our passionate team of experienced Cannabis community members took care of that for you. Are you unsure on how much Cannabis to infuse into your tasty goodies? Not to worry as our group has developed a recommended dosage guide so you know how potent to make your edibles and how much of them to eat! Each recipe received in the Do It Yourself Cannabis Edibles Box has been perfected collectively by our community members to create unique recipes that are always vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content. The ingredients within your box are carefully handpicked and the consumers health is taken into great consideration, we believe in only using the finest ingredients.
Cooking up specifically dosed vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content edibles in the comfort of home with The Marijuana Groups Edibles Box is as easy as 1,2,3 or what we like to say ” Infuse, Cook and Enjoy”. The Marijuana Group’s boxes include everything you need to get started, just add the recommended amount of legally purchased dried Cannabis to the recipe
Every box will contain:
Cooking instructions
Dosing recommendations
Cooking utensils
Health-conscious ingredient
THC/CBD extraction supplies
The Marijuana Group seeks to bring quality and simplistic procedures to the Cannabis Industry. With our box we hope to make cooking with Cannabis as easy as buttering bread. Lets break down the stigmas of the Cannabis Industry together with the Do It Yourself Cannabis Edibles Box
Now you have the ability to make your own health conscious Cannabis edibles right in the comfort of home! All boxes provide you with everything you need to become a gourmet Cannabis infused edibles Chef in no time, just add Cannabis. You no longer need to waste time finding recipes and dosage guides online, our passionate team of experienced Cannabis community members took care of that for you. Are you unsure on how much Cannabis to infuse into your tasty goodies? Not to worry as our group has developed a recommended dosage guide so you know how potent to make your edibles and how much of them to eat! Each recipe received in the Do It Yourself Cannabis Edibles Box has been perfected collectively by our community members to create unique recipes that are always vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content. The ingredients within your box are carefully handpicked and the consumers health is taken into great consideration, we believe in only using the finest ingredients.
Cooking up specifically dosed vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content edibles in the comfort of home with The Marijuana Groups Edibles Box is as easy as 1,2,3 or what we like to say ” Infuse, Cook and Enjoy”. The Marijuana Group’s boxes include everything you need to get started, just add the recommended amount of legally purchased dried Cannabis to the recipe
Every box will contain:
Cooking instructions
Dosing recommendations
Cooking utensils
Health-conscious ingredient
THC/CBD extraction supplies
The Marijuana Group seeks to bring quality and simplistic procedures to the Cannabis Industry. With our box we hope to make cooking with Cannabis as easy as buttering bread. Lets break down the stigmas of the Cannabis Industry together with the Do It Yourself Cannabis Edibles Box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Micanna
Are you annoyed by rules and regulations established by the Cannabis Act and the inability to access crucial products? Have you been concerned about the stigma or health concerns revolving around the combustion or smoking of dried Cannabis? Are you tired of wasting hard earned cash on expensive illegal edibles? These questions and concerns can now be answered with The Micanna Do it Yourself Cannabis Edibles Kit.
A fun and health conscious way to consume Cannabis edibles on a monthly basis! Cook up specifically dosed vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content edibles in the comfort of home with The Micanna Edibles Kit. Each box contains a different and unique surprise recipe that is always vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content. This allows you to consume your Cannabis hesitation free! The Marijuana Group's boxes include everything you need to get started, just add the recommended amount of legally purchased dried Cannabis to the recipe.
Every box will contain the cooking instructions, dosing recommendations, cooking utensils, ingredients and THC/CBD extraction supplies necessary for cooking homemade vegan and gluten-free edibles. The ingredients within your box are carefully handpicked and the consumers health is taken into great consideration, we believe in only using the finest ingredients.
The recipes you receive from Micanna have been handcrafted and perfected by professional within the Cannabis field and passionate cooks looking to bring quality and simplistic procedures to the Cannabis Industry. With our box we hope to make cooking with Cannabis as easy as buttering bread.
Micanna is dedicated to providing health conscious Cannabis Solutions to the masses. We believe in providing quality products that save time, money and are personalized to your specific requirements. We believe in consuming Cannabis in a health conscious way. Our group is free of animal products and gluten, so you can enjoy your experience hesitation free. Cannabis products are not a “one size fits all” type of gig. Every individual is unique and thus The Marijuana Group seeks to provide a unique and personalized Cannabis Experience. We know your time is valuable, and that no one wants a product with a steep learning curve. This is why The Marijuana Group strives to bring speedy and effortless processes to Cannabis consumption.
Start your journey today at https://micannakits.com
A fun and health conscious way to consume Cannabis edibles on a monthly basis! Cook up specifically dosed vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content edibles in the comfort of home with The Micanna Edibles Kit. Each box contains a different and unique surprise recipe that is always vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content. This allows you to consume your Cannabis hesitation free! The Marijuana Group's boxes include everything you need to get started, just add the recommended amount of legally purchased dried Cannabis to the recipe.
Every box will contain the cooking instructions, dosing recommendations, cooking utensils, ingredients and THC/CBD extraction supplies necessary for cooking homemade vegan and gluten-free edibles. The ingredients within your box are carefully handpicked and the consumers health is taken into great consideration, we believe in only using the finest ingredients.
The recipes you receive from Micanna have been handcrafted and perfected by professional within the Cannabis field and passionate cooks looking to bring quality and simplistic procedures to the Cannabis Industry. With our box we hope to make cooking with Cannabis as easy as buttering bread.
Micanna is dedicated to providing health conscious Cannabis Solutions to the masses. We believe in providing quality products that save time, money and are personalized to your specific requirements. We believe in consuming Cannabis in a health conscious way. Our group is free of animal products and gluten, so you can enjoy your experience hesitation free. Cannabis products are not a “one size fits all” type of gig. Every individual is unique and thus The Marijuana Group seeks to provide a unique and personalized Cannabis Experience. We know your time is valuable, and that no one wants a product with a steep learning curve. This is why The Marijuana Group strives to bring speedy and effortless processes to Cannabis consumption.
Start your journey today at https://micannakits.com