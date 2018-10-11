TheSeedPharm.com Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are harvested exclusively in the northern plateau of Malawi, Malawi Gold seeds is a subtropical strain of marijuana best known for its sweet and earthly scent with a hint of lemon tang. It gets this flavor from its dense buds which grow in abundance and quality. It is a typical pure sativa strain with a large but thin fan-like leaves and a Christmas tree-like structure. Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are locally known as Chamba and is considered one of the finest and most sought after strains of sativa.