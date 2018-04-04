ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Malawi Gold reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Malawi Gold.

Reviews

11

Avatar for wgurley7
Member since 2019
It’s a pretty good strain. Does make you paranoid so be warned, pretty fun though
feelings
GigglyHappy
Avatar for Romelo50Cal
Member since 2018
The taste is fruity as eva 🍇🍊🍋🍍very uplifting upbeat type of high
feelings
Avatar for BobCharlie
Member since 2018
Review 2: Adding some details. I picked up an 1/8th at a local dispensary (28% Cannabinoids) - a medically certified shop. They also assured me this was the real deal, and I have no reason to doubt it given my experience. The buds were small, round, compact with kief typical of the "Gold" varieties,...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for pinchercreek
Member since 2016
This makes the floor move and turns my dogs into cartoon characters.
feelings
Avatar for MiBudlover
Member since 2019
Got this from Wellness 27 Lansing Mi and it's too shelve quality! Everything in the description is spot on and it lacks nothing I'd recommend this to newbies and seasoned veterans.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for CaliBot
Member since 2018
Known for it's huge buds and psychedelic trip, this pure sativa landrace as delicious as I find it, is not a strain you choose for taste. A true example of weed with no sedative properties. Like most African sativas it is a strain perfect for focus and productivity if consumed with restraint. All fa...
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for hish_allam
Member since 2014
Sativa : Malawi Gold Source : local dealer in Cape Town Amount : 3 grams Look : long buds , medium density , light brown and golden . Smell : tropical and citrus . Inhalation: smooth Mood : buzzing , clear headed , energetic , talkative elevated , social , psychedelic , long lasting . Good for :...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for LithiumZA
Member since 2018
Recently Started Growing This Strain, It Smells Amazing. It's got a fruity Smell that no other has. if you come across these fem seeds cherish them.
feelings