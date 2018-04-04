Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Review 2:
Adding some details.
I picked up an 1/8th at a local dispensary (28% Cannabinoids) - a medically certified shop. They also assured me this was the real deal, and I have no reason to doubt it given my experience.
The buds were small, round, compact with kief typical of the "Gold" varieties,...
Known for it's huge buds and psychedelic trip, this pure sativa landrace as delicious as I find it, is not a strain you choose for taste. A true example of weed with no sedative properties. Like most African sativas it is a strain perfect for focus and productivity if consumed with restraint. All fa...
Sativa : Malawi Gold
Source : local dealer in Cape Town
Amount : 3 grams
Look : long buds , medium density , light brown and golden .
Smell : tropical and citrus .
Inhalation: smooth
Mood : buzzing , clear headed , energetic , talkative elevated , social , psychedelic , long lasting .
Good for :...