Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
