About this product
About this strain
OG Shark effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!