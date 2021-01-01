About this product
Each piece of Thumbs Up Brand Milk Chocolate is infused with 10mg of THC. Made with single-origin cocoa beans and high quality ingredients, our chocolates are infused with cannabis extract for a smooth chocolatey taste. Developed in British Columbia by chocolatiers with over 25 years experience, our chocolates have gone through rigorous testing to ensure a safe, high-quality, and consistent experience. 10% of all profits from the sale of Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.
*Contains traces of milk and soy. May contain tree nuts.
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.