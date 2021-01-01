About this product

Each piece of Thumbs Up Brand Milk Chocolate is infused with 10mg of THC. Made with single-origin cocoa beans and high quality ingredients, our chocolates are infused with cannabis extract for a smooth chocolatey taste. Developed in British Columbia by chocolatiers with over 25 years experience, our chocolates have gone through rigorous testing to ensure a safe, high-quality, and consistent experience. 10% of all profits from the sale of Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.



*Contains traces of milk and soy. May contain tree nuts.

