About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Poppin’ Pineapple Coconut soft chew tastes like the tropics. Made with THC distillate and real fruit.
Aloha! Thumbs Up Brand Poppin’ Pineapple Coconut soft chews are deliciously juicy. Made using THC distillate and real fruit. Each piece contains THC and is made with high quality ingredients. Soft chews are nut-free. 10% of our profits go towards cannabis amnesty.
About this brand
Thumbs Up Brand
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.