About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Bangin Blackberry fruit chew contains 10 mg of THC for a berry juicy experience.
Juice up! Thumbs Up Brand Bangin’ Blackberry soft chew offers a deliciously juicy experience. Made using THC distillate and real fruit, wow your tastebuds with a burst of fruity flavour. Each piece contains is made with high quality ingredients. Gummies are nut-free. 10% of our profits go towards cannabis amnesty.
About this brand
Thumbs Up Brand
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.