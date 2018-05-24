ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Lemon Haze
Slide 1 of 3
  • Close up cannabis flower of Super Lemon Haze
  • Leafly flower of Super Lemon Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.4 2056 reviews

Super Lemon Haze

aka SLH

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 108 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2056 reviews

Super Lemon Haze nugget
Super Lemon Haze
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Minty

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1497 people reported 10581 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 54%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 41%
Stress 34%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,056

Show all

Avatar for ARStewart41
Member since 2011
Strain: Super Lemon Haze Type: Sativa-dominant (80% Sativa) Genetics: Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze Notes: Spicy lemon smell with hazy, wispy nugs covered in hairs. Slow onset that starts with a light excitement/euphoria and a defined head high. Very focused and cerebral, giggly, and uplifted. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
One of the best strains on earth. Has a psychedelic aspect. Crazily euphoric. Treat your connoisseur friends. I guarantee they'll be asking you where you purchased. Every time I indulge in SLH, I think, " This is absolutely amazing. Takes things to a whole other level.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for amberjh90
Member since 2014
Super Lemon Haze is my ALL TIME favorite strain! I suffer from anxiety and sometimes social anxiety that with smoking indicas can become worse when I'm hit with paranoia. This strain gives me NO paranoia or negative effects whatsoever. It's a nice, uplifting high. The smell is like a lemon tree. Try...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Desertmirage93
Member since 2016
Coming from an individual that loves sativas, this strain is ridiculous and worth every penny, even $60 an 1/8th if the price was that high. The high that's created is extremely euphoric and 'clean' in feel. It is focused, highly energetic which makes your mind race to the point where you have mild ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for HAZAK
Member since 2017
Wake and bake for an amazing and sunny day, no matter the weather. Best smoked in lower than usual doses with fruity flavored papes. Suppresses depression nicely, gives tons of focus. Energetic buzz, makes you wanna do stuff. Smells and tastes awesome. Like morning coffee.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Super Lemon Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Lemon Haze nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Super Lemon Haze
First strain child
DJ Andy Williams
child
Second strain child
Lemonder
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Super Lemon Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Lemon Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Super Lemon Haze cannabis
Tips for growing Super Lemon Haze cannabis
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Concentrates
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Concentrates

Most popular in