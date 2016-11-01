ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
El Niño

Greenhouse Seed Company released El Niño in 1998 and it subsequently won that year’s High Times Cannabis Cup in the bioplant category. This strain comes from Haze, Super Skunk, Brazilian, and Indian genetics to create an indica-dominant hybrid. While the El Niño weather phenomenon brings high winds, this strain bearing the same name brings on the irresistible desire to catch a few “z’s.” Plants will stay short or medium height and its flowers won’t be exceptionally large, but they should have plenty of crystals throughout. These plants really prefer the indoors or the tropics where they flower in 8 to 9 weeks.

Avatar for xRaBBiTx
Member since 2011
El Nino is one of the higher grade strains that is more of a yellow color than that standard light green. Super smooth taste.
CreativeFocused
Avatar for whatsuphigh
Member since 2011
Shits dank
EuphoricFocusedGigglyUplifted
Avatar for MadCrazo
Member since 2017
Very dense buds, immediately after I take a puff I feel a lazy sort of sensation creeping around my eyes. Very relaxing strain! Its a hard body high with a clear headed cerebral effect. Would recommend for an evening toke!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Clix
Member since 2014
Like this strain its worth trying
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PainfullyIntro
Member since 2014
Very similar to any normal mango scent, but what really differentiates this strain is how potent and scratchy the smoke is compared to the sweet and easy to taste of regular mango kush. As an everyday smoker i was excited to taste such a difference when the smell of the bud was so sweet. The high wa...
SleepyUplifted
Lineage

South Indian Sativa
South American
El Niño
White Lemon
Big Bang
