Tokyo Smoke
Tokyo Smoke Luma Pod - Pause
About this product
Pause. Bring your Intent to light with the Tokyo Smoke Luma.
These indica dominant pods were thoughtfully curated without the use of carrier oils or vitamin E acetate. “Pause” pods are enhanced with ceramic heating technology and feature a sedate purple mouthpiece so you can easily identify your Intent.
