Tokyo Smoke
About this product
Go. Bring your Intent to light with the Tokyo Smoke Luma.
These sativa dominant pods were thoughtfully curated without the use of carrier oils or vitamin E acetate. “Go” pods are enhanced with ceramic heating technology and feature an energizing yellow mouthpiece so you can easily identify your Intent.
