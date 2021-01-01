Loading…
Torrch

True-Taste™ Ceramic Core Technology
Easy top filling cartridge eliminates spillage and waste
Compact and sleek design is discreet and easy-to-use in any environment
No coils, no mess and easy to clean
Innovative temperature provides even heating
Unparalleled flavor and vapor quality

Includes: Ceramic Bowl, High Output 1500 mAh Battery, USB Charger, Torrch User Guide, Dab Tool And Rings
