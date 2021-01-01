Trailblazer
All taste. No compromise. The bold flavour of mocha with the rich chocolate, infused with 10 mg of THC split over five pieces in a 42 g bar, Trailblazer SNAX Mocha packs a punch and tastes delicious.
Boldly infused with 10 mg THC, each bar is made with 90% pure THC distillate, a virtually tasteless, odorless extract to ensure uncompromised taste.
