Trailblazer
About this product
All taste. No compromise. Trailblazer SNAX Mint contains 42 g of creamy milk chocolate with a sweet and refreshing mint flavour made with all natural ingredients, including 100% real mint oil and 38% cocoa, with specially tailored cocoa profiles to complement each flavour.
Boldly infused with 10 mg THC, each bar is made with 90% pure THC distillate, a virtually tasteless, odorless extract to ensure uncompromised taste.
