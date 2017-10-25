THCa Disposables | Live Resin THCa Vape Pens - White Widow Strain

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

THCa is the precursor to Delta 9 THC, and consumers love it for its euphoric high and anti-inflammatory effects.

TribeTokes THCa carts are rich in live resin, which is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
