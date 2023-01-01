About this product
Truro Bubble Hash is produced using a blend of 100% Truro Cannabis craft cultivars. Flavor profile is earthy with hints of apple.
Truro Bubble Hash is carefully produced from a solventless ice water extraction process, resulting in a clean and pure hash product. The low temperatures used in our extraction & pressing process ensure minimal loss of terpenes.
Truro Bubble Hash is proudly produced in-house on the East Coast in Truro, Nova Scotia in our state-of-the-art production facility by our experienced Extraction Team.
Truro Bubble Hash is packaged in 100% recyclable nitrogen-dosed, food-grade recyclable cans. This type of packaging utilizes a purge of nitrogen and hermetic seal to maintain freshness and preserve the bubble hash’s quality and terpene profile.
About this brand
Truro Cannabis
Truro Cannabis is a privately-owned licensed cannabis producer located in the hub of Truro, Nova Scotia. Truro Cannabis has two values that direct their business decisions; "if we won't consume it, we won't sell it" and "we can always improve". Truro Cannabis is continually striving to ensure that each harvest and finished product is better than the last.
Truro Cannabis's roots come for the traditional legacy cannabis markets. They have an experienced grow team and a genetic seed bank database of over 250 different lineages, including many legacy craft cultivars.
A key component of Truro's commitment to quality is the use of 100% recyclable Nitrotin aluminum cans for several dried flower products and Bubble Hash. Nitrotin packaging utilizes a purge of liquid nitrogen and hermetic seal to preserve the moisture content, quality, and terpene profile.
All Truro Cannabis pre-rolls are produced from 100% whole flower of our best batches, milled to perfection, then hand-weighed and hand-packaged in 100% recyclable tubes.
Truro uses Canadian Lumber cones for their pre-rolls, which are all-natural, unrefined, and unbleached - allowing for a smooth and slow-burning experience. Every aspect of the cone is all-natural: the typical glue seal was replaced with an Arabic Gum Seal - triple distilled tree sap sources from a conflict-free region of West Africa.
State License(s)
LIC-Q48XJ9WIH6-2022