Truro CBD 25:1 Softgel capsules offer a precise formulation of 25 mg CBD & 1mg THC per capsule in a discreet dose, using hemp seed oil as the carrier oil.
Each bottle contains 30 capsules.
Designed and formulated by Truro's Pharmacist and Physician Team, Truro Softgels are small in size, sugar and calorie-free, with no unpleasant taste.
• One of the few (if not the only) capsules using Hemp Seed Oil as the carrier oil
• Popular and common ratio of THC and CBD - Consumers are seeking more balanced THC/CBD products.
• Contains both THC and CBD for “Entourage Effect”
• Competitive price per mg of THC/CBD compared to edibles, beverages, etc.
• Sugar-free / calorie-free alternative to an edible
• Convenient & discrete - no messy syringes or droppers
• No MCT oil
• No unpleasant taste
• Designed and formulated by Truro's Pharmacist and Physician Team (from years of R&D)
• Manufactured by OSG - Canadian Pharmaceutical Experts with 35+ years of experience.
About this brand
Truro Cannabis
Truro Cannabis is a privately-owned licensed cannabis producer located in the hub of Truro, Nova Scotia. Truro Cannabis has two values that direct their business decisions; "if we won't consume it, we won't sell it" and "we can always improve". Truro Cannabis is continually striving to ensure that each harvest and finished product is better than the last.
Truro Cannabis's roots come for the traditional legacy cannabis markets. They have an experienced grow team and a genetic seed bank database of over 250 different lineages, including many legacy craft cultivars.
A key component of Truro's commitment to quality is the use of 100% recyclable Nitrotin aluminum cans for several dried flower products and Bubble Hash. Nitrotin packaging utilizes a purge of liquid nitrogen and hermetic seal to preserve the moisture content, quality, and terpene profile.
All Truro Cannabis pre-rolls are produced from 100% whole flower of our best batches, milled to perfection, then hand-weighed and hand-packaged in 100% recyclable tubes.
Truro uses Canadian Lumber cones for their pre-rolls, which are all-natural, unrefined, and unbleached - allowing for a smooth and slow-burning experience. Every aspect of the cone is all-natural: the typical glue seal was replaced with an Arabic Gum Seal - triple distilled tree sap sources from a conflict-free region of West Africa.
State License(s)
LIC-Q48XJ9WIH6-2022