About this product
Wedding Mint Pre-Rolls from Truro Cannabis are produced from the premium whole flower of our popular Wedding Mint craft cultivar: a unique Indica-Dominant hybrid of Wedding Cake and Kush Mints 11 with a sweet, peppery, earthy profile.
Produced from whole buds (never trim) of our best-in-class batches of Truro Wedding Mint craft cultivar, we have refined our mixing and milling processes to mirror the quality and THC levels of our popular whole flower products for a best-in-class high THC pre-roll experience with consistent quality and flavour.
Truro uses Canadian Lumber cones for their pre-rolls, which are all-natural, unrefined, and unbleached - allowing for a smooth and slow-burning experience. Every aspect of the cone is all-natural: the typical glue seal was replaced with an Arabic Gum Seal - triple distilled tree sap sources from a conflict-free region of West Africa.
About this brand
Truro Cannabis
Truro Cannabis is a privately-owned licensed cannabis producer located in the hub of Truro, Nova Scotia. Truro Cannabis has two values that direct their business decisions; "if we won't consume it, we won't sell it" and "we can always improve". Truro Cannabis is continually striving to ensure that each harvest and finished product is better than the last.
Truro Cannabis's roots come for the traditional legacy cannabis markets. They have an experienced grow team and a genetic seed bank database of over 250 different lineages, including many legacy craft cultivars.
A key component of Truro's commitment to quality is the use of 100% recyclable Nitrotin aluminum cans for several dried flower products and Bubble Hash. Nitrotin packaging utilizes a purge of liquid nitrogen and hermetic seal to preserve the moisture content, quality, and terpene profile.
All Truro Cannabis pre-rolls are produced from 100% whole flower of our best batches, milled to perfection, then hand-weighed and hand-packaged in 100% recyclable tubes.
Truro uses Canadian Lumber cones for their pre-rolls, which are all-natural, unrefined, and unbleached - allowing for a smooth and slow-burning experience. Every aspect of the cone is all-natural: the typical glue seal was replaced with an Arabic Gum Seal - triple distilled tree sap sources from a conflict-free region of West Africa.
State License(s)
LIC-Q48XJ9WIH6-2022