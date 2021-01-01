Loading…
Logo for the brand Veryvell

Veryvell

1:1 Lemon Black Iced Tea 5mg

About this product

Iced black tea with a subtle hint of lemon flavour to refresh your day. Each can has 2.5mg CBD + 2.5mg THC. Garnish with a lemon slice & serve over ice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!