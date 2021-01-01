Honey Green Iced Tea 5mg 355ml
About this product
"Honey green iced tea with a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD. "
2.5mg THC 2.5mg CBD "Iced green tea with a subtle hint of honey flavour to refresh your day. Each can has a balance of THC and CBD. Garnish with a lemon slice & serve over ice.
"
