About this product

21-27% THC | <1% CBD

Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made with quality whole-bud Afghan Kush, an indica-dominant strain with high THC potency potential, and buds that are dense and covered in trichomes. With a blend of earthy, spicy and woody aromas that come from the primary terpenes Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-Pinene. Afghan Kush is said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.