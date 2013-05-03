Afghan Kush reviews
a........o
May 3, 2013
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Great Stain! Be warned: you will get munchies and become stupidly lazy. Smoked a bowl with a couple of friends,.. ended up going through 4 XL pizzas, content with relaxing on couch and watching stupid random movies and enjoying them. (Kentucky Fried chicken). Its really easy to pass out after smoking this strain. Knocked us all out, woke up hungry as hell. Do not recommend smoking in the morning or afternoon, reserve for night time fun
C........a
September 30, 2016
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Exceptionally Strong. Looking for a clean indica that can make you numb, no pain just relaxation. I find that it's harder and harder these days to find a pure Indica, without some hybridized effects. Just totally hits my body at first I don't notice it at all. Then all of sudden I noticed I am relaxed, if you want that 60's vibe of all peace and no war this is a pure representation of that moment frozen in time. Afghan is great for totally numbing your body so you don't feel any pain you might be having. Here's My highlights of this strain. The Smell: Pop the top off, High Notes of Earth, Pine Aroma's, and a Pungent rain like smell like a forest :3, pinching the bud it doesn't move on the inside it's heavily citrus undertones. The Bud Structure: Massive long Jalapéno poppers, Some look like a nose or a spaceship :D. Tough Dank Resin on every leaf these heavy dark green like a mud green, fox tail each calyx that swirls in a more compact maze leafy structure. A satisfying snap like walking around in a quiet horror movie scene and someone steps on a cliché tree branch this indicates it's a nice dank bud :3. The Vape: Seeing the bag slowly rise like a hungry ghost, very thick, all I see is a blue colored bag from the Blue LED Lights from the vape machine lol! The Taste: Earthy, Woody, Not as pungent as a thought, very peppery. It rises slowly into the air, classic vapor trails exit through my nose. The Effect: I am starting to notice the lights are getting a little brighter aka more intense if it had a dimming switch with another level of bright, like an amp that goes to 11 instead of 10. A streaming of lights extend in straight lines, as if a glitch in a game stretches a characters arms to far that extrudedness mimics those lights stretching in long straight patterns on every light. Touching the Keys on my keyboard don't feel the same, as if I had never touched this keyboard before the buttons feel new to me, or I can feel more of it. The more I intake the harder the effects come to be. I recommend this for ADHD, ADT, Mood disorders, Pain any type of it forget about it. Pms, cramps of any kind and here's a biggie aka a big one it helps with eating! I also recommend this to an everyday smoker its good for all groups whether you're a beginner picking what a pure indica or a body relaxer you need I highly recommend Afghan Kush, it is an abundant strain that will hit the spot. For veterans it's a conversational type of Medicine.
B........4
January 6, 2013
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Solid 8, started smoking and instantly felt tingley.kept smoking got major munchies,ate dominos.loaded another bowl sat on the couch was way to stoned to find the remote or get up and put in a movie.sat there smoking and laughing passed out with the pipe in my hand.woke up 9 hours later still in a sitting position with the pipe still in my hand.great for insomnia.not for first timers.
Z........7
April 29, 2014
Afghan kush is a very strong high and kind of catches you by surprise if you are not prepared. Being the fact that it is a kush gives it points on the potency chart anyway but other than that this strain is extremely potent rating a 19% to 22% Thc content. This strain gives an extreme body high would be strongly recommended for experts not for novices because those who are not prepared or have never had anything this potent before can get in a panic state and thats no fun.
e........n
October 30, 2016
Happy
Relaxed
good for backpain man loved it man
b........d
September 25, 2015
this afghan kush is incredible, one of the most potent strains I've EVER had, after just a normal "dose" of one small joint I was feeling real good for hrs, yes I say hrs, 3 to 4 to be exact, it also made me very very relaxed, sleepy and as if I didnt have a care in the world...
m........v
February 20, 2013
Happy
Uplifted
This weed brought me back to a peaceful time, before September 11th, 1985
J........5
September 21, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
A great strain to kickback with your friends and converse about life. Little to no paranoia. Not harsh on the lungs and is a great strain to roll into a joint. Beginners should be careful however, it is a very heavy strain and 2-3 hits will do you good.