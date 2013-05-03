Exceptionally Strong. Looking for a clean indica that can make you numb, no pain just relaxation. I find that it's harder and harder these days to find a pure Indica, without some hybridized effects. Just totally hits my body at first I don't notice it at all. Then all of sudden I noticed I am relaxed, if you want that 60's vibe of all peace and no war this is a pure representation of that moment frozen in time. Afghan is great for totally numbing your body so you don't feel any pain you might be having. Here's My highlights of this strain. The Smell: Pop the top off, High Notes of Earth, Pine Aroma's, and a Pungent rain like smell like a forest :3, pinching the bud it doesn't move on the inside it's heavily citrus undertones. The Bud Structure: Massive long Jalapéno poppers, Some look like a nose or a spaceship :D. Tough Dank Resin on every leaf these heavy dark green like a mud green, fox tail each calyx that swirls in a more compact maze leafy structure. A satisfying snap like walking around in a quiet horror movie scene and someone steps on a cliché tree branch this indicates it's a nice dank bud :3. The Vape: Seeing the bag slowly rise like a hungry ghost, very thick, all I see is a blue colored bag from the Blue LED Lights from the vape machine lol! The Taste: Earthy, Woody, Not as pungent as a thought, very peppery. It rises slowly into the air, classic vapor trails exit through my nose. The Effect: I am starting to notice the lights are getting a little brighter aka more intense if it had a dimming switch with another level of bright, like an amp that goes to 11 instead of 10. A streaming of lights extend in straight lines, as if a glitch in a game stretches a characters arms to far that extrudedness mimics those lights stretching in long straight patterns on every light. Touching the Keys on my keyboard don't feel the same, as if I had never touched this keyboard before the buttons feel new to me, or I can feel more of it. The more I intake the harder the effects come to be. I recommend this for ADHD, ADT, Mood disorders, Pain any type of it forget about it. Pms, cramps of any kind and here's a biggie aka a big one it helps with eating! I also recommend this to an everyday smoker its good for all groups whether you're a beginner picking what a pure indica or a body relaxer you need I highly recommend Afghan Kush, it is an abundant strain that will hit the spot. For veterans it's a conversational type of Medicine.