Tweed Fizz Cherry contains the inspired combination of cherry flavour, 5 mg THC and effervescent carbonated water. Best served chilled to enjoy its full taste.
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
