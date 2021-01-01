Tweed
Houndstooth & Mocha Chocolate 10mg
About this product
True to our heritage, this cannabis-infused chocolate was made in a former chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, using our very own THC-dominant sativa strain, Houndstooth. Yep, Tweed-infused milk chocolate, from our hometown to yours.
Ingredients: Cocoa beans, Sugars (organic cane sugar), Organic cocoa butter, Whole milk powder, Cannabis distillate, Natural flavour.
Allergens: Contains milk.
Tweed Houndstooth & Mocha Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.
Ingredients: Cocoa beans, Sugars (organic cane sugar), Organic cocoa butter, Whole milk powder, Cannabis distillate, Natural flavour.
Allergens: Contains milk.
Tweed Houndstooth & Mocha Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!