Logo for the brand Tweed

Tweed

Houndstooth & Mocha Chocolate 10mg

About this product

True to our heritage, this cannabis-infused chocolate was made in a former chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, using our very own THC-dominant sativa strain, Houndstooth. Yep, Tweed-infused milk chocolate, from our hometown to yours.

Ingredients: Cocoa beans, Sugars (organic cane sugar), Organic cocoa butter, Whole milk powder, Cannabis distillate, Natural flavour.
Allergens: Contains milk.

Tweed Houndstooth & Mocha Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.
