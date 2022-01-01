About this product
5mg THC
355 mL Per Can
Sativa
Tweed Iced Tea Guava is a naturally flavoured, refreshing iced cannabis tea infused with 5mg THC. Best enjoyed chilled, this quenching iced cannabis tea is the perfect choice to cool off with.
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
