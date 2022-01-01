About this product
2.5mg THC | Sativa
Tweed Lemon is a refreshing cannabis-infused sparkling water with 2.5 mg of THC. Tweed beverages are proudly crafted in our state-of-the art facility in Smith Falls, Ontario.
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
