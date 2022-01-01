About this product
2.5 mg THC | Sativa
Tweed Lime is a refreshing and naturally flavoured cannabis-infused sparkling water with 2.5mg of sativa-dominant THC distillate. With a subtle hint of lime and the perfect amount of bubbles, this citrusy sparkling water is best enjoyed chilled or over ice while basking in the sun.
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
