About this product
We take special care from seed to spliff to preserve freshness and ensure a great burn. Sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, Cold Creek Kush is a uniquely dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity. Expect to dive into a pungent pool of gracious earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus, thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene.
About this strain
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We make this promise to you because buds don’t let buds down.
So, come on by and see what we’re about. We’re working hard to make sure you are proud of what we do.
We’ve stepped things UP
As the industry has grown, we’ve listened to our consumer and we’ve learned, and have evolved as Canada’s cannabis.
Buds don’t give buds the weak stuff
We know that potency is a major priority when it comes to the cannabis you choose. That’s why UP now guarantees 20% THC or higher in all our dried flower strains. That’s the UP20™ Promise.
Buds don’t stop buds from making new buds
We’re expanding our lineup to include more strains that Canadians love. We now offer UP20™ dried flower in Northern Berry, Cold Creek Kush and Ghost Train Haze.