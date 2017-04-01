About this product

High potency, single-strain pre-rolls. Made with whole bud from UP20™ Cold Creek Kush flower that is always 20% THC or higher. Served up in a convenient three-pack with a standard 0.5 gram fill in each joint.



We take special care from seed to spliff to preserve freshness and ensure a great burn. Sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, Cold Creek Kush is a uniquely dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity. Expect to dive into a pungent pool of gracious earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus, thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene.