About this product
We take special care from seed to spliff to preserve freshness and ensure a great burn. Sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, Ghost Train Haze is a heavy-hitting sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense, frosty trichome coverage. Expect to be hit by this runaway train of sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from the dominant terpinolene and complimentary ocimene and caryophyllene and hazy pinene.
About this strain
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
Ghost Train Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We make this promise to you because buds don’t let buds down.
So, come on by and see what we’re about. We’re working hard to make sure you are proud of what we do.
We’ve stepped things UP
As the industry has grown, we’ve listened to our consumer and we’ve learned, and have evolved as Canada’s cannabis.
Buds don’t give buds the weak stuff
We know that potency is a major priority when it comes to the cannabis you choose. That’s why UP now guarantees 20% THC or higher in all our dried flower strains. That’s the UP20™ Promise.
Buds don’t stop buds from making new buds
We’re expanding our lineup to include more strains that Canadians love. We now offer UP20™ dried flower in Northern Berry, Cold Creek Kush and Ghost Train Haze.