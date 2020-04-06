About this product

High potency, single-strain pre-rolls. Made with whole bud from UP20™ Ghost Train Haze flower that is always 20% THC or higher. Served up in a convenient three-pack with a standard 0.5 gram fill in each joint.



We take special care from seed to spliff to preserve freshness and ensure a great burn. Sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, Ghost Train Haze is a heavy-hitting sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense, frosty trichome coverage. Expect to be hit by this runaway train of sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from the dominant terpinolene and complimentary ocimene and caryophyllene and hazy pinene.